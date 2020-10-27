Food Waste Management Market Growth 2020-2026: Share, Size, Trends, Opportunities and Strategic Moves by Industry Players to Ahead in the Industry

Report Title: “Global Food Waste Management Market Research Report with Opportunities and Strategies to Boost Growth- COVID-19 Impact and Recovery”.

Global Food Waste Management Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 33.6 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 53.51 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.99% in the forecast period of 2020-2026. Increasing food wastage around world is the major factor for the growth of this market

Companies Profiled in this report includes, Veolia, Suez Environment, Waste Management, Inc., Republic Services, Inc., Stericycle., Covanta Holding Corporation, REMONDIS SE & Co. KG., Waste Connections, CLEAN HARBORS, INC., Biffa, Rumpke, Advanced Disposal Services, Inc., FCC Environment, Liquid Environmental Solutions, GRUNDON

Market Drivers:

Rapid urbanization and industrialization in developing countries is driving the growth of this market

Increasing usage of the organic waste for the production of animal feed and fertilizer is another factor driving the market

Market Restraints:

Harmful effect on the environment due to pyre techniques is another factor restraining the market

Increasing population due to which there is reduction in consumption losses is another factor restraining the market

Segmentation: Global Food Waste Management Market

By Process

Aerobic Digestion

Anaerobic Digestion

Incineration/Combustion

Others

By End User

Primary Food Producers

Food Manufacturers

Food Distributors & Suppliers

Food Service Providers

Municipalities & Households

By Application

Animal Feed

Fertilizers

Biofuel

Power Generation

Renewable Energy

By Waste Type

Cereals

Dairy Products

Fruits & Vegetables

Meat

Fish and Sea Food

Oilseeds & Pulses

Processed Food

Coffee Grounds & Tea

By Method

Prevention

Recovery

Recycling

Collection

Landfill

Transfer

Others

Redistribution

Minimisation & Disposal

By Product

Artificial

Organic

Natural

Detailed TOC of Food Waste Management Market Forecast Report 2020-2026:

1 Food Waste Management Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of Study

1.2 Overview of Food Waste Management

1.3 Scope of Study

1.3.1 Key Food Waste Management Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19 Impact on the Food Waste Management Industry

1.4 Methodology of the Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Food Waste Management Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Food Waste Management Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Food Waste Management Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Food Waste Management Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Food Waste Management Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2026

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Food Waste Management Market Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Food Waste Management Market Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Food Waste Management Market

3.3 Food Waste Management Market Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Food Waste Management Market

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Food Waste Management Market

3.4 Market Distributors of Food Waste Management Market

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Food Waste Management Market Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Food Waste Management Market, by Type

5 Food Waste Management Market, by Application

6 Global Food Waste Management Market Analysis by Regions

