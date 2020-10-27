Milan goalkeeper Donnarumma infected with Corona | Free press

Milan (AP) – Italy’s national goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma tested positive for the corona virus and missed his AC Milan’s top-level game on Monday night against AS Roma.

Besides the goalkeeper (21), Norwegian Milanese professional footballer Jens Petter Hauge (21) and three team supervisors also gave positive tests, as Serie A leaders announced in the morning. According to the Milanese, all those affected show no symptoms, but are under home quarantine according to regulations.

According to Sunday’s test results, the whole team was tested again on Monday. As no new infections have been discovered, the match against Roma could take place. Donnarumma and Hauge aren’t the first Milan professionals to be infected with the virus: striker star Zlatan Ibrahimovic recently had to take a break due to testing positive.