Double against Augsburg: Bayer in fourth place thanks to Alario | Free press

Leverkusen (AP) – Lucas Alario gave Bayer Leverkusen a lackluster victory over their favorite opponents FC Augsburg and former coach Heiko Herrlich, as well as a jump to fourth place in the Bundesliga.

With two goals in the evening in Werkself’s 3-1 (1-0) win over FC Augsburg, the Argentine became the winner of the match. Leverkusen thus remained unbeaten in the 19th Bundesliga duel with the Swabians. FCA, which started well and bravely blocked Monday, whose coach Herrlich coached Leverkusen from July 2017 to December 2018, are now eleventh after two consecutive defeats.

“Of course, we would have liked to take something with us. The opportunity was there. But at the back Leverkusen deserved to win the game, ”said Herrlich.

As in previous Bundesliga games, Bayer, who celebrated a 6-2 Europa League victory over OGC Nice on Thursday, impressed only to a limited extent. Significantly, the Rhinelander needed a lucky, but rule-compliant hand penalty to lead Alario (16). Ex-Schalke Daniel Caliguiri scored the interim equalizer with his second goal in the FCA jersey (51st), before Alario again took the lead in the decisive goal (74th). Moussa Diaby (90 + 4) clarified everything in the downtime.

“We got into the game very well and didn’t let anything slip. The match almost ended in the second half. But after that, we did well. In the end, the victory was deserved, ”Julian Baumgartlinger from Leverkusen told the DAZN streaming service. Augsburg captain Jeffrey Gouweleeuw, meanwhile, was disappointed: “Leverkusen is playing good football. We resisted well, but it was not enough. “The FCA was able to convince, the early pressing of the guests caused some problems for Bayer.

However, Raphael Framberger ruined the good initial phase with an indebted hand penalty when he awkwardly deflected an Alario header with his arm. The Argentine didn’t let the point take his chance and scored for the first time in three competitive games in his fourth season at Bayer.

Otherwise, Bayer could not rely on the gala against Nice. A long shot from Nadiem Amiri was the most likely problem for FCA goalkeeper Rafal Gikiewicz (28th), otherwise there was no pass against Augsburg’s compact defense in the first round. The large goal area scenes were also lacking on the other side, so a difficult game developed. Unlucky was Lars Bender, who had to come out in the first half after a collision with Iago.

The game picked up speed in the second half. Moussa Diaby left the big opportunity to bring the score to 2-0 when he made the wrong choice of a cross pass in front of Gikiewicz (48th). This should take its revenge, as Caligiuri managed to equalize shortly after a nice pass from substitute Ruben Vargas. And Augsburg stayed on the trigger, then with quick advances was closer to second goal than Leverkusen.

But Leverkusen made a report. In the beginning, the FCA was very lucky a few times. When the hosts had a double chance, Gikiewicz saved a shot from Florian Wirtz, and Leon Bailey hit the crossbar (66th). Then Alario hit the post with his head (72.). Two minutes later, however, it happened with an Alario header from Amiri’s free kick. In the end, Diaby also met.