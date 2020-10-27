There is already a release date for the end of “Sabrina’s Creepy Adventures”

The fourth and final part of the third will begin on the last day of the year. It will be an extremely moving season.

After three seasons of battling teenage witches, demons, and hormones, the end of Sabrina Spellman’s story is almost here. Netflix has revealed that the fourth and final installment of “Sabrina’s Creepy Adventures” will open on December 31.

The third part introduced time travel and the story got complicated even after fighting Church of the Night, with the Dark Lord and even with herself. The new episodes will follow the same narrative line, increasing the dangers for characters.

You will be able to see the terror that will befall Greendale, with the witches and the main characters going to war, in order to save their city. The production will have a fourth part, with eight one-hour episodes, with a “supernatural, sexy and scary” ending, promises the streaming platform