Testing the iPhone 12 and Galaxy S20 for Resistance to a Super Acid Solution

Officially launched last Friday (23), the iPhone 12 is already in the hands of specialized media who took the opportunity to carry out the most varied tests with the device. The new Apple phone surprised to resist for more than 20 minutes in a lake about 30 feet deep, and suffered at the hands of the chain MobileReviewsEh with an intense test of drops.

The TechRax channel was another for pushing the iPhone 12 to the limit, but going a bit beyond anything that has been done before. The device faced Samsung’s Galaxy S20 in a dip in Piranha’s solution, a combination of hydrogen peroxide, a compound used in hydrogen peroxide, and sulfuric acid. This solution is extremely corrosive and able to consume simpler objects, like the sponge shown in the video, in seconds.

Economy and Market Oct 26

Samsung October 26

During the first minutes of the test, the violent reaction of the Piranha solution caused a significant temperature rise which led to the iPhone 12 shutting down, while, surprisingly, the Galaxy S20 continued to function normally. However, after 10 minutes immersed in the chemical compound, the Samsung device was completely unusable, suffering severe structural damage.

The roles are reversed at this point, as the Apple smartphone suffered little structural damage and slightly deeper damage to the screen, but it turned on again, retaining 100% of its functions, including charging via MagSafe. Considering that both are made of the same materials, the end result is quite surprising.

Considering this, it’s curious how the iPhone 12 has been the protagonist of reports indicating its aluminum edges peeling and even spontaneous rear window breakage.

(updated October 26, 2020, 8:54 p.m.)