DFL gap: Bundesliga loses top manager Seifert in 2022 | Free press

Frankfurt / Main (dpa) – Christian Seifert certainly has his place in the Bundesliga history book.

As Corona’s savvy crisis manager, the 51-year-old rose to national acclaim this spring, with the German Football League (DFL) now having to search for a league boss in their most difficult phase following the announced withdrawal of Seifert in the summer of 2022.

“These are demanding times that demand clarity and reliability,” said Seifert, explaining the decision, announced early on, which is part of his rigorous actions in 17 years at DFL. In German football, an era will come to an end before the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, which has long brought an economic boom to professional companies.

When the corona pandemic forced staff to take a break, the DFL chief executive had become the face of German football almost overnight. With great eloquence, clever strategy and a good dash of humility towards politics, Seifert has presented in regular press conferences what the 36 professional clubs had previously discussed under his leadership. At the start, it was absolutely unclear who would succeed Seifert. DFL’s supervisory board announced that it “would approach the new appointment in a professional manner without time pressure.” Seifert will continue to work as usual until the summer of 2022, the father left no doubt about this.

The extremely exposed position of the top manager in the turbulent days of March was seen by millions of viewers on Sunday evening in the documentary of the sports program “Weiter, immer weiter”, on the restart of the Bundesliga in the days of Corona . Hours later, Seifert announced that he would no longer be extending his contract, which was still valid for a year and a half. It will be a major turning point for professional football.

With the announcement of his intention to “open a new professional chapter” in two years, the boss of the DFL will leave a huge void in the association of the league. While the struggling German Football Association (DFB) has employed five presidents and many other senior officials since Seifert took office in 2005, the LDF has only been Seifert for a long time.

When football bosses like Bayern’s Karl-Heinz Rummenigge and Dortmund’s Hans-Joachim Watzke, who will say goodbye to Bundesliga affairs for the foreseeable future, thanked the DFL for billions in revenue from TV contracts or the concept of hygiene in the time of Corona, which was then often copied abroad. always “Christian Seifert and his team”.

During his tenure, revenue from television revenues fell from 300 million euros to just under 1.5 billion euros per season. The LDF supervisory board also described the impending change in top staff as a “cut.” Watzke told the German news agency: “Christian Seifert’s exit in 2022 will be a major loss for the Bundesliga. I can only speak of his work with the greatest respect. “

For Seifert, who is practically non-stop in crisis mode even after the Corona break and a successful restart, it was central to informing the association of his departure from the start. “This decision is already important now, so that the supervisory board has the opportunity at an early stage to include this fact in the considerations on the future organization of DFL GmbH”, he said.

Rummenigge and DFB President Fritz Keller paid tribute to the official again on Monday. Keller sees Seifert as “an indispensable, passionate and competent champion for all German football,” Rummenigge told Sky: “It’s a big loss for the Bundesliga”. Regarding the successor, the Bayern boss remarked: “It is important that you now have enough time.”

The great media presence with which Seifert campaigned for understanding football during the Corona break was not known to him before. When the new German champion was due to be chosen at the annual Bundesliga award ceremony, Seifert dutifully handed over the bowl, but then quickly disappeared from the picture.

The manager didn’t make his biggest appearances in TV studios or on the big football scene, but when the ever-growing number of DFL’s financial report was announced or at the New Years reception, where he repeatedly denounced with clear statements what is happening in German football. is missing. The sometimes insanely high TV money that Seifert’s team negotiated with the media every four years made him unassailable in clubs.

Born in Baden, he came from KarstadtQuelle New Media AG in 2005 and wanted to prove in the Bundesliga that he could understand the company even without his own football career. With his great economic competence and his antennas of humor he quickly gained respect as the boss of DFL, later he also became vice-president of the DFB and, after the departure of Reinhard Rauball, took up the post spokesperson for the presidium of the DFL. The fact that he never made it past the amateur stadium playing football was no longer a problem.

But the crisis phase, which he once compared to a “science fiction film”, left its mark on Seifert. The boss of the DFL knows that the bankruptcies of several professional clubs averted by the rapid restart are a real scenario in the years to come. And that Corona and its aftermath will still be a problem even in the summer of 2022, when the change at the top of the DFL is pending.

In a very personal interview with “Stern” recently, Seifert recounted how the difficult phase changed him himself. “I spent a few nights without sleeping. The number of questions that were raised was so great that I got up in the middle of the night and had to write everything down. “When the Bundesliga dared to restart in May, which caught the world’s attention, he decided not to visit his family that day and instead mowed the lawn at home. Is it the crisis? “That I can trust my instincts. I work largely with instinct and according to my feelings.” Probably also when deciding to reorient yourself professionally in 2022.

After the end of his term as Managing Director of DFL, Siefert no longer wishes to work for a football club or for the German Football Association (DFB). “A job at a club wouldn’t be the new professional chapter I’m aiming for,” the 51-year-old told “the image”. Asked about the English Premier League, he replied: “You should never say never, but as of today I can’t imagine that.” On the other hand, he “definitely” ruled out a move to the DFB.