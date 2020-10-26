Apple refers to unannounced 16 “MacBook Pro in new Boot Camp driver

Update (10/26/2020 at 8:30 p.m.) – Renan Dores

Advanced macOS users who still need access to Windows can install the Microsoft operating system on their devices through Boot Camp. Although its days are numbered due to the arrival of Apple Silicon processors, the functionality is expected to last a few more months, with the Cupertino giant having confirmed that it will continue to launch devices with Intel chips.

The feature received a driver update on Monday (26) and ended up bolstering rumors that a new MacBook was coming. According to the Boot Camp 6.1.13 patch notes, a work-intensive CPU stability issue has been fixed on the 2019 16 “MacBook Pro and 2020 16” MacBook Pro, which was not announced by Apple.

Although some believe this to be a typo, the idea of ​​a new 16-inch MacBook Pro is not absurd, given the age of the original model, and has already been previously speculated. The new device is expected to be announced at an event in November, when the Cupertino giant is also expected to announce its first laptop equipped with Apple Silicon.

If you’re one of the few Brazilians who have R $ 24,099 to give away on a 16in MacBook Pro and are getting ready to make a purchase in the next few days, you might be better off waiting a bit. That’s because, apparently, Apple’s most advanced laptop is about to get an update – at least that’s what the Komiya leaker suggests.

The first generation of the 16-inch MacBook Pro was made official late last year in November, and now, as the machine nears its one-year anniversary, the Cupertino giant is set to celebrate with the arrival of ‘a simple upgrade.

Obviously, you wouldn’t expect anything much different (this machine probably won’t come with an Apple Silicon processor), so just like with the 27 ”iMac, the apple should only offer occasional updates to the. hardware, including the chipset part and, with luck, the webcam.

Probably November or December

The model launched last year is based on the 9th generation Intel processors, while the new version is expected to debut with more updated chips, as the 10th is already available on several machines (1, 2, 3, 4, 5).

Sadly, the leaky didn’t share details on what should change in the new 16in MacBook Pro, but suggested that his announcement be made in November or December, the perfect time to pick up that neatest Christmas present.

