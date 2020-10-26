The GeForce RTX 3060 Ti can be pre-ordered

A mysterious GeForce RTX 3060 Ti appears on the Chinese market. Several retailers are behind the opening of pre-orders.

To everyone’s surprise, the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti ends up on the advertising brochures of Chinese retailers. The information is interesting as the map was never formalized by Nvidia. In addition, rumors about him are rather rare.

We have a card positioned between 2049 and 2999 yuan depending on the version, i.e. H. A range between $ 305 and $ 446. These prices should be put into perspective, as this is a pre-order. The beauty is expected below the $ 400 mark.

GeForce RTX 3060 Ti, details

This solution is to embed a GA104-200 GPU. Its mechanics are expected to bring 4,864 CUDA cores, 152 tensor cores, and 38 RT cores to life. We have a slightly less muscular mechanism than the GeForce RTX 3070 (5,888 CUDA cores, 184 tensor cores and 46 RT cores). Its base frequency is 1410 MHz compared to a boost mode at 1665 MHz.

The equipment includes 8 GB GDDR6 with 14 Gbit / s. Regarding the launch, advanced in mid-November