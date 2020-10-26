Boston Dynamics! Startup creates a robot animal that fits in the palm of your hand

You may have seen the Boston Dynamics robotic dog called Spot, who has a number of skills to impress anyone. Now, the startup Petoi has been inspired by these creations to develop a similar robotic animal, but in a miniature version.

The company unveiled Bittle, a robot dog that fits in the palm of your hand and works independently. In addition to the body “spot”, it also has a plastic head, to make it more sympathetic. Watch the video below:

The creation was carried out in open code and built with parts developed in 3D printing. The whole assembly process would take around an hour, while robot activation depends on downloading the codes present on GitHub for demonstration.

Bittle is available for crowdfunding through the Indiegogo platform and has an initial goal of $ 50,000 on Kickstarter. However, to date, over US $ 580,000 has been raised. The intention of the project is to generate an accessible alternative for those who wish to acquire knowledge via robots.

The product is on presale and deliveries are scheduled for January 2021. The price is US $ 250 (~ R $ 1,400) per kit.

So what did you think of the new miniature robot dog?