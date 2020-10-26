Xperia 5 II: Sony’s High-End Phone Focuses on Alpha Camera Enthusiasts | Practical video

Sony no longer intends to launch its smartphones in Brazil, but that did not stop TudoCelular from bringing this Xperia 5 II to the field, thanks to the Italian brothers of HDBlog who received the device. This is the latest high end phone from the Japanese manufacturer and if you were curious about what it has to offer, stick around to the end and we’ll show you what’s cool about it.

practical index

Android 19 release

Economy and Market Oct 14

Design

The Xperia 5 II launched in September and brings everything you would expect from an advanced device, or almost everything. Sony remains reluctant to embrace notch and its latest version still features common edges from the Galaxy S8 era. This makes it bigger than the S20, even with a smaller screen.

The device is top quality with a metal body and a glass back with Gorilla Glass 6 protection. There is an IP68 certification for water protection, as expected for a Sony cell phone, but the new one has an entry P2, which was missing in the predecessor.

When Sony released the Xperia 5 last year, we thought it had a very stretched design because of the 21: 9 screen. Now in 2020, many versions come with a 20: 9 screen, which is that the novelty from Sony does not look so exotic.

In fact, by comparing the two generations of the device, we see that nothing has changed. They are the same size and the back remains the same. Sony has also decided not to follow the current trend of giant blocks with multiple cameras on the back.

It’s interesting that the manufacturer managed to make the phone a bit thinner even with the increase in battery. The biometric sensor stays on the side, but now copies the same behavior as the Xperia 1 II by serving as a power button and fingerprint reader. He is more agile and better than before.

Screen and sound

The Xperia 5 II has a 6.1-inch OLED display with Full HD + resolution, just like its predecessor. The panel is not exactly the same as before and is now capable of playing content at 120 fps. This is the first cell phone from Sony with a 120 Hz screen. The touch sensor responds at twice the speed, which makes the system response very agile.

What has not improved is the brightness of the panel. It’s not bad, but it doesn’t compete with rivals from Samsung or other brands that embrace OLED displays. HDR is supported, but quite limited in streaming services.

Sony claims that the Xperia 5 II has the best calibration on the market and that it really has beautiful colors, quite close to reality. By default it is in automatic mode which calibrates the panel according to the content displayed, but there are several options to configure as you like.





The bottom speaker used to be next to the Xperia 5’s USB port, but has now been moved to the front of the device, further enhancing the immersion with stereo sound. Even with the two speakers facing the user, we noticed that the sound power could be better. It is possible to activate Dolby Atmos which enhances the treble by reinforcing the vocals, which gives the impression of a louder sound.

The initial impression is that the Xperia 5 II is a good phone for multimedia, but that’s not impressive.

Hardware and software

Well, at least in hardware, that should convince a lot of people. Here you get a nice bundle with Snapdragon 865, 8GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, and a 4000mAh battery. What can we expect from a device of this size?

It will run well any Android app or game without gagging. The 120 Hz screen helps a lot to optimize the fluidity of the system animations. The Xperia 5 II responds well, like any other phone with Snapdragon 865.

Characteristics

6.1 inch OLED display with FHD resolution + 21: 9 aspect ratio display, 120Hz refresh rate, HDR and 240Hz sampling Snapdragon 865 processor 8GB RAM 128 or 256GB internal storage 8 MP front camera Three cameras rear 12 MP main sensor (f / 1.7 and 24 mm) 12 MP wide-angle sensor (124 ° angle, f / 2.2 and 16 mm) 12 MP tele sensor (f / 2.4 and 70 mm) digital on the side, 5G sub-6GHz, P2 input, stereo sound, Dolby Atmos, IP68, USB-C 4000 mAh battery with Android 10 18W fast charge running under the Sony interface Dimensions: 158 x 68 x 8 mm Weight: 163g

It comes with Android 10 in a very clean interface. The software is so close to pure Android that it incorporates the Pixel navigation gesture system. There are some additions from Sony, like the ability to shrink the screen content to make it easier to use the phone with one hand and also the Side Sense, which reminds us of the Motorola Interactive Screen or the Samsung Edge Screen.

There is also the Game Enhancer to block notifications during gameplay and make some adjustments to optimize game performance. You can set which games should use the 120Hz mode of the screen and there is also a blur reduction mode for make the fluidity superior in action games.

Cameras

While many manufacturers bet on cameras with 108 MP sensors, Sony decided to continue with 12 MP before. What changes is that the sensor is much bigger and more agile. This ensures better night shots, more efficient focus, and faster capture so you don’t miss an important moment.

Ultra-wide has also evolved, although the resolution has been maintained. The new sensor is larger and presents less distortion in the corners of the images, in addition to now having an autofocus. Finally, there is a telephoto closing the package which now offers 3x optical zoom.

The camera is the strength of the Xperia 5 II and Sony has invested so much in it that the device doesn’t come with just one shooting app, but three in total. The main one is for ordinary users who just want to point the phone and save the image. There is a second one with advanced controls to capture the best photos and another dedicated to videos.

Photos taken with the Xperia 5 II

Professional mode resembles the interface of Sony’s mirrorless cameras. Many users can get lost in the end, but here you will have full control over the Xperia 5 II camera. But what about the photos, are they good?

The Japanese top of the range records good photos and doesn’t have a lot of noise. There is no exaggerated saturation like in the Galaxy range and everything feels more natural. For those who are used to Samsung or Xiaomi phones, you may find the photos of the Xperia a bit dull.

Selfies with Xperia 5 II





Night shots show darker shadows than those seen on Samsung and Apple tops, but we still have good images. The ultra-wide has a similar quality to the main one, despite more noise.

The camcorder records with good quality, excellent stabilization and agile focusing. The Xperia 5 II is capable of recording 4K video at up to 120 fps, but nothing 8K like others with Snapdragon 865 is capable of.

Final considerations

Night photos have darker shadows than what we see on Samsung and Apple tops, but we still have good images. The ultra-wide has a similar quality to the main one, although it has more noise.

The camcorder records with good quality, excellent stabilization and agile focusing. The Xperia 5 II is capable of recording 4K video at up to 120 fps, but nothing 8K like others with Snapdragon 865 is capable of.

Comment below on what you think of Sony’s new top of the line and miss the brand here in our market.

The Sony Xperia 5 II is not yet available in Brazilian stores. To be notified upon arrival.