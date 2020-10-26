Microsoft updates Skype Preview with support for calls with up to 100 participants

Now, Skype Preview has just been updated again, bringing just one really big news that ends up getting you closer to your rivals: support for calls up to 100 participants. While not hitting the limit of 300 users per call like corporate sibling Microsoft Teams, the novelty is very welcome and may end up catching some people’s attention.

Apart from that, the update brings several bug fixes, including fixing a bug that automatically changed the language of settings to English, fixed a bug that caused the list of favorite contacts in Windows to disappear, fixed a bug that caused the app to crash when logging out of an account; and fixed an error that prevented downloading and uploading files on Android from working properly.

The update started to be available today for all insiders, but it will take two days for all users to have access to the news. For those who are not in the Microsoft test program, features and fixes should take a little longer to reach the stable Skype channel.