Two goals from Ibrahimovic are not enough for Milan to win | Free press

Milan (AP) – Despite a brace from star striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, AC Milan have given up the first points of the Serie A season.

The Rossoneri arrived in a turbulent 3: 3 (1: 1) game against traditional club AS Roma. Milan had taken the lead three times thanks to Ibrahimovic (2nd / 79th by foul penalty) and Alexis Saelemaekers (47th), but the guests from the capital had ex-Bundesliga professional Edin Dzeko (14th), Jordan Veretout ( 71st by foul penalty). ) and Marash Kumbulla (84th) each have an answer ready.

Ibrahimovic, 39, has already scored six goals this season, although he has missed two of five league games with a corona infection. Milan remain first in the standings with 13 points, followed by SSC Napoli (11). Roma are ninth with eight points.