HHCC RoPot: Xiaomi announces a smart pot that warns when plants need water

Xiaomi is world famous for its cost-effective cell phones and several other products that bring connectivity and technology to things unimaginable, such as the recently launched toilets with voice activation.

And today we will talk about a pot again, but this time for plants: the HHCC RoPot, which integrates certain technologies to maintain your garden in a more simple and automatic way, warning the owner when it is necessary to water or even to fertilize the land.

The pot still has corrosion resistance, an LED status indicator that turns green when the pot is charging, red when the battery is low, blue when the plant needs water and green when it needs be fertilized, in addition to sending notifications via the Mi Home application on your phone.

The vase is still resistant to IPX6 water and sunlight, so there is no need to worry if it will show a fault just by standing on the balcony, where it should have no difficulty in be stored, because it is 20 cm high, 17.5 in diameter and 20 in height.

According to Xiaomi, the battery is expected to last 60-90 days on a single charge using just 350mAH via a USB cable. The vase is already sold on AliExpress for 38.16 euros, or about R $ 254 without taking into account taxes and additional costs. There are still no predictions for the product’s debut in the Brazilian market, but since Xiaomi already has stores in the country, there is a possibility that it will be announced here in the future.