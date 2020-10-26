Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Gets Official Trailer, PC Requirements Revealed

Update (10/26/2020) – BB

There are just a few days until the official launch of Activision’s new first-person shooter, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. The game will officially hit stores on November 13 and will be compatible with current generation consoles and PCs, in addition to the new Xbox Series X, S and PlayStation 5.

Earlier this month, the developer of the title released the requirements to run it on PC, and now the game has just won a new trailer that shows a bit more of the details gamers can expect.

The game takes players back to the troubled times of the Cold War, which places the United States and the extinct Soviet Union on opposite sides, along with each power’s respective allies.

It should be remembered that although it is not yet officially available – at least not completely – a beta version of the game can already be found and has recently been supported by NVIDIA Game Ready Driver 456.71.

The Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 will release on November 10 and 19, respectively, and both will feature the new game Activision. But it is important to point out that in order to have access to the cross-gen version of the game, it is possible to purchase it separately.

Original text (07/10/2020)

Activision reveals minimum system requirements to run ‘Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’ on PC

The game “Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War” is expected to be made official by Activision on November 13, but the company will release the beta soon, giving the public a preview of the resources and the gaming experience to be developed in this new one. title.

Recently, developers Treyarch and Raven, along with Activision, revealed to the public the minimum requirements, as well as the recommended ones, to run the game on PC. Although this is a new release, there were plenty of nominations seen last year when the company released “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare”.

However, something that shows the main difference from games is the fact that the Intel Core i5 2500k processor and compatible AMD have been lowered from the recommended requirements to the minimum, showing how well the new game will exploit this part of the processor.

While this is a requirement that many will not be able to fulfill, it ends up being a way for those who always set up a setup to know which tokens to turn to when running the game. Video card requirements show that many models will be compatible and 8 GB of RAM will be needed to take advantage of Cold War environments. Check out the other requirements below:

Requirements

Minimum

Operating System: Windows 7 64-bit (SP1) or Windows 10 64-bit (1803 or later) Processor: Intel Core i5 2500k or AMD equivalent. Video: Nvidia GeForce GTX 670 2 GB / GTX 1650 4 GB or AMD Radeon HD 7950. RAM: 8 GB hard disk RAM: 45 GB HD space Network: high speed Internet connection Audio: DirectX compatible, requires a DirectX compatible system 12

advised

Operating system: Windows 10 64 bits (latest Service Pack) CPU: Intel Core i7 4770k or AMD equivalent Video: Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 4 GB / GTX 1660 Super 6 GB or AMD Radeon R9 390 / AMD RX 580 RAM: 16 GB of RAM Hard drive: 45 GB of HD space Network: broadband Internet connection Audio: DirectX compatible, requires a DirectX 12 compatible system