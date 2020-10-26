PS5: AllStars destruction postponed to February 2021; game to be free via PS Plus

On its official blog, Sony posted a brief post announcing that Destruction AllStars had its release date postponed to February 2021, without much explanation. The good news is that the game will be offered for free through the PlayStation Plus subscription. “We wanted as many people as possible to experience the madness on PS5, what better way to deliver the game to our PlayStation Plus members?” The statement read.

Those who anticipated and made the pre-sale purchase will be refunded, even if the purchase was made in physical format. In addition, the company will release more details and a new trailer that will describe the gameplay of the game, as well as the experience that will be offered in February.

The news is startling at first, but it can be justified. It’s likely that Sony is trying to bring Destruction AllStars to the same level of success as Fall Guys, which was also made available for free through PS Plus. In less than a month, Fall Guys has become the most downloaded game in the history of the service, which must have influenced the Japanese giant in its new decision.