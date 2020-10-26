Absolute Success: iPhone 11 and SE Dominate Apple Cell Phone Sales in Q3 2020

Apple announced the iPhone SE in April 2020 with a powerful offering for those who want a little nostalgia and a smaller phone in their pocket, as well as paying a little less on a smartphone from their brand.

A survey by Data from Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP) shows that this strategy really worked for Apple with the iPhone SE, as the model dominated third-quarter sales right next to the iPhone 11.

The survey pointed out that the two models accounted for 50% of Apple’s sales in the third quarter, where the iPhone SE alone accounted for 22% of the grand total and the iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max accounted for 64% of sales in UNITED STATES.

An important detail is that Apple has lowered the prices of the 2019 generation in the United States by announcing the new iPhone 12, this should generate a movement where consumers wanting to have an Apple phone may prefer the iPhone 11, which has gone from $ 699 to $ 599.

On the other hand, the iPhone 12 Mini may attract this audience and the iPhone SE, as having a more up-to-date set with a larger screen on a similar sized body is a big draw for those who want a larger phone. ergonomic in their hands. advanced equipment.

Rumors still indicate that the iPhone SE is expected to see its price cut to $ 349 in 2021, which would allow Apple to become more popular in the mid-range cell phone segment with a package already known and desired by many users. .

Which of the iPhones is your favorite in this dispute?

(updated October 26, 2020, 6:30 p.m.)