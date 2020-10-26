Sports

Shiffrin announces return to Ski World Cup in Levi | Free press

rej October 26, 2020

Sölden (AP) – American skier Mikaela Shiffrin wants to make her comeback after an eight-month World Cup hiatus in Levi, Finland on November 21.

The American said in an interview with the IOC Olympic channel. The 25-year-old said she is currently doing rehabilitation and physiotherapy. Originally, the two-time Olympic champion wanted to return to Sölden for the World Cup opener on October 17, but the 25-year-old canceled due to back problems. Shiffrin has not raced since his father Jeff passed away in early February.

