Shiffrin announces return to Ski World Cup in Levi | Free press

Sölden (AP) – American skier Mikaela Shiffrin wants to make her comeback after an eight-month World Cup hiatus in Levi, Finland on November 21.

The American said in an interview with the IOC Olympic channel. The 25-year-old said she is currently doing rehabilitation and physiotherapy. Originally, the two-time Olympic champion wanted to return to Sölden for the World Cup opener on October 17, but the 25-year-old canceled due to back problems. Shiffrin has not raced since his father Jeff passed away in early February.