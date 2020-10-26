Most Pirated Movies, Released Games, and Box Office of the Week [26/10/2020]

And we came in the last week of October, giving that early feeling that 2020 is closer to the end. And since today is Monday, we couldn’t fail to share our weekly column of the most downloaded torrent movies, games arriving this week, and movies that are already at the box office.

Among the most hacked, we top the list the post-apocalyptic adventure film “Monstrous Problems”, and sharing the podium is the title “Borat: Next Cinema Tape”, which stars actor Sacha Baron Cohen , who remained world famous after playing comedy character Ali G in the early 2000s, and completing the top 3 is the remake of “Witches Convention,” with Anne Hathaway living up to the classic role of the great witch.

As for the games, we have the launch of some cross-platform titles, compatible with PC, Xbox One, PS4 and Nintendo Switch, as is the case of the adventure game Ghostrunner, which will be made available by ONE MORE LEVEL on the 27. on the same date all the games on the list arrive for the platforms already mentioned.

At the box office of the cinema, which is still resuming its routine after months behind closed doors, we have the relaunch of several classics, such as Monstros SA, Abracadabra and Jack’s O Estranho Mundo. In addition, we have new films, allowing us to follow some big firsts in this reheating, as is the case with the action film Legado Explosivo, which is already racking up a millionaire profit.

Now, without further ado, check out the full list!

10 – On the way to the moon

9 – Ava

8 – Chicago 7

7 – The Wolf of Snow Hollow

6 – uncontrollable cold

5 – Hubie’s Halloween

4 – Mulan

3 – Witches Convention

2 – Borat: Next Cinema Tape

1 – Love and monsters

Games

October 27

Tickets

10 – The new mutants

Ticketing: 465 thousand USD

9-2 hearts

Box office: 320,000 USD

8 – After – After the truth

Box office: 420,000 USD

7 – Monstros SA (relaunch)

Box office: 494 thousand US dollars

6 – Abracadabra (relaunch)

Ticket office: 530 thousand USD

5 – Jack’s Strange World (reissue)

Ticketing: 577 thousand USD

4 – The messenger of the last day

Box office: $ 1,265 million

3 – Principle

Box office: $ 1300 million

2 – A snare drum for my av

Box office: $ 1,882 million

1 – Explosive legacy

Box office: $ 2.350 million