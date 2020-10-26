Linux 5.10-rc1 breaks away from a decade-old feature that caused security flaws and shifts the year 2038 problem to the year 2486 via an XFS timestamp setting

Linus Torvalds has started another development cycle for the Linux kernel and announced the release of Linux 5.10-rc1, this time with a historic twist. The new kernel version marks the end of a decade-old feature that became obsolete long after developers discovered the source of security flaws.

This is set_fs (), which allows the Linux kernel to override address spaces, which was handy with Intel’s 286 and 386 processors.

As Torvalds explained in his weekly kernel update, set_fs () checks whether a copy of the user area is actually being moved to the user area or to the kernel area. This is important because, as described in CVE-2010-4258 in 2010, it can be used to override any kernel location and gain permissions.

The bug was fixed again in 2010 and over time chip designers switched to improved memory management techniques. Torvalds wrote that this type of disk space congestion has been banned from x86, PowerPC, S390, and RISC-V architectures.

But set_fs (), which according to Torvalds goes back roughly to the original version of Linux, has remained until now.

It’s not a big change, but it’s interesting, Torvalds wrote, adding that for most people it shouldn’t matter at all and it’s mostly a small footnote. History that 5.10 is no longer based on the entire set_fs () pattern. Torvalds found the rest of the version pretty normal.

With the two-week merge window closed that precedes the release of each new iteration of the Linux kernel, Torvalds shared his thoughts on the Linux kernel mailing list, saying things seem to have gone pretty well:

The most interesting change – for me – is removing setf_fs () from Christoph (it was merged via Al Viro as you can see in my Mergelog below). This isn’t a huge change, but it’s interesting because the entire set_fs () pattern for determining whether a copy of the user space is actually moved to the user space or the kernel space goes back roughly to the original version. from Linux, and although the name is entirely historical (it hasn’t used% fs segment registration in a long time) the concept persisted. Until now.

We still have “set_fs ()” and not all architectures have been converted to the new standard, but this type of space congestion has been forbidden by x86, PowerPC, S390 and RISC-V architectures and all. Fundamental work was carried out in this direction. I hope that other architectures will move away from this very historical model as well, although it may take some time to get rid of it.

In any case, for most people, this shouldn’t matter at all, and it’s mostly a small historical footnote pointing out that 5.10 is no longer based on the set of the set_fs () model.

This version reportedly adds approximately 704,000 new lines of code and removes 419,000 lines, making Linux 5.10-rc1 comparable in size to the largest Linux kernel of all time (Linux 5.8). It seems like a larger version than I expected, and while the merge window is smaller than version 5.8, it’s not much smaller, Torvalds said. And 5.8 was the biggest contribution we’ve ever made.

Following the typical Linux schedule, 5.10-rc1 is followed by several weeks of troubleshooting, with several release candidates being published before the stable kernel version planned for December is released.

The big changes in this kernel version include the end of support for PowerPC 601 processors, support for Orin SOCs from Nvidia for use in self-driving cars and robots, and better support for graphics drivers in the Broadcom processor of the Raspberry Pi 4 , Specter Mitigation for Arm Processors, Virtualization Optimizations, and Bug Fixes for 2038.

Starting with kernel version 5.6, which was released in March last year, the team offered patches to solve the problem of the year 2038. This is a bug found long ago while coding on Unix-like systems, including Linux and macOS. and other POSIX-compatible operating systems. These systems calculate time based on the number of seconds that have elapsed since January 1st, 1970 00:00:00 UTC (also called the epoch). For example, a day gives 86,400 seconds and a year 31,536,000 seconds.

And the more years go by, the more numbers are needed to represent the data. To perform the countdown on these systems, a signed integer of type time_t is returned when the time () function is called. If the system is 32-bit, the return value is a 32-bit signed integer, and if the system is 64-bit, the return value is 64-bit. On a 64-bit system, the limit is over 292 billion years. So here is nothing to worry about (it will be much more than the age of our plant or the estimate of its life expectancy).

On 32-bit systems, the total number of seconds the function can return is 2311, which is approximately 136 years. The reference date is January 1, 1970 00:00:00 UTC, the minimum representative date is Friday, December 13, 1901, and the maximum representative date is Tuesday, January 19, 2038 3:14:08 am. If it is 3:14:08 a.m. on January 19, 2038, the next second the system changes to December 13, 1901 (also known as the year 2038 error with the abbreviation Y2038). Obviously it won’t be the end of the world.

However, 32-bit UNIX family systems that are still based on this encoding will be disturbed so badly that they will no longer function properly because time is one of the most important elements on computers. With the kernel version 5.6, the team ensured that 32-bit Linux systems could go through the year 2038 without bringing the user back to 1901. However, with the next version, Linux 5.10, things could change even more. Wong sent Linus Torvalds a bunch of new fixes for 10/5.

The fixes submitted by Wong for the XFS for Linux kernel 5.10 are expected to delay the bug for another 448 years in 2038. The most important changes are two new functions for metadata on the hard disk: one to save the size of short inodes in the AG in order to increase redundancy checks, but also to improve assembly times; and a second feature to support timestamps up to 2486, wrote Darrick Wong in his email to Torvalds.

The additional 448 years should be enough to find a long-term solution to this XFS file system problem. As with Linus Torvalds, the corrections have been adopted.

Source: Linus Torvalds, CVE-2010-4258

