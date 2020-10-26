Mobile phone most popular way for public school students to access online lessons, study finds

The mobile phone is the main device for accessing online courses by students in public schools in Brazil. This is what the new Panorama Mobile Time / Opinion Box survey on the use of smartphones by children indicates.

According to the results, 71% of public school students are using cell phones to take online classes, in this pandemic time of the novel coronavirus. For members of the private network, the rate is higher in computers and laptops, at 70%.

90% of parents whose children are in private institutions said the school has adopted online courses. As for public schools, the number drops to 69%. The relationship is also similar when comparing online homework implementation – 91% for individuals; 79% for the public.

In order to analyze the data, it must be understood that the use of smartphones by public school students is not a personal choice, but because of unequal access. This is because most homes of low-income families do not have a laptop or PC – the most suitable medium for distance learning – but they do have a cell phone.

Methodology

The survey interviewed 1,982 Brazilians who own smartphones and are responsible for children aged 0 to 12. As respondents are necessarily people with a mobile device, the tendency is that the real inequality is even greater if the study included parents without access to a smartphone.

