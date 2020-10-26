Deezer sends alert to users of hacked apps that bypass their subscription service

Music streaming apps like Spotify and Deezer are very useful for those looking for a platform full of content at a more affordable price. Yet companies still offer a free version to their customers, with minor limitations, such as the presence of advertisements and the inability to download songs for offline playback.

Even so, many subscribers of both services still seek out the full version of the streaming services without paying anything and therefore resort to modified and unofficial versions of Spotify or Deezer.

With that in mind, both companies sometimes look for a way to stop using these hacked alternatives. Spotify, for example, has already managed to remove the XSpotify app, which gave full and free access to the streaming service through Windows. Additionally, the company was able to force github to remove multiple links to download illegal apps from its platform.

Deezer has done this before and in 2017 managed to terminate three versions of the hacked DeezLoader app, which made the entire streaming platform available for free.

Today, however, it appears the company has changed its approach a bit and become a bit more “patronizing”. In an email sent to illegal streaming users, the company warned that it was aware that it was using pirated software, but that it would “allow” that performance.

We see you. We know you are using an unofficial version of Deezer and we won’t stop you. But in the spirit of honesty, you should know that you are exposing yourself to invasive security risks that can damage your data in harmful ways.

Sign up for one of our plans to listen to all of your favorite songs, a small price to pay to support the artists you love.

Find the plan that fits your budget without costing your privacy

The ad, launched exclusively for “illegal subscribers” of the service, still features a downloadable icon for the company’s official app, available for Android and iOS.

It is also important to remember that Deezer has renewed its partnership with TIM. This way, customers of certain carrier plans have free access to the full version of the streaming app. Americanas Mais subscribers already have this advantage.