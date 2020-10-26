Amazon Echo Buds 2 can launch with wireless charging and a new case

Shortly after renewing its Echo speaker line, it looks like Amazon is also working on launching its next TWS headset, Amazon Echo Buds 2. The information comes indirectly, through certification from a base of Unannounced wireless charging by Anker, which this week passed the FCC, a telecommunications regulatory body similar to Anatel.

According to the document, Anker PowerWave Pad was developed for “Amazon Echo Buds (2nd Gen with Wireless Charging)”. To date, no information has been released regarding the headphones, and no data relating to the device’s specifications could be found in the certification. However, from the name itself and one of the PowerWave Pad diagrams it is possible to infer some of the news.

The first and most obvious is the addition of wireless charging, which was lacking in the first generation. With more and more headphones in the category offering this feature, it’s no surprise that Amazon has bet its chips on the technology. The most interesting part, however, is that this shouldn’t be the only point where the company will be inspired by its competitors.

By following the images of the PowerWave Pad, it is possible to notice the presence of an oblong (stretched oval) shape on the top of the cargo bed. It is possible to assume that this is the Amazon Echo Buds 2, which then should bring a case with a format very similar to Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Plus. The big advantage would be its portability, far superior to that found in the square case of the previous generation.

The original Amazon Echo Buds launched in September of last year, showcasing the use of Bose noise reduction technology and native integration with Alexa. Considering the fact that more than a year has passed since its launch, and the appearance of certifications, it should not be long for Amazon to unveil news of the new version of the phone.