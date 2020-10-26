Werder stabilizes – staff worries rise | Free press

Bremen (dpa) – More sense of reality, more stability – with simple virtues, Werder Bremen wants to experience the calmest possible season in the turbulent times of Corona. After virtual relegation last season, only relegation counts for the Greens-Whites this time.

And with eight points after five days of the game, the North Germans are on the right track. “It’s important for me that we playfully develop with a stable point position,” coach Florian Kohfeldt said after the 1-1 (1: 1) against TSG 1899 Hoffenheim. “I see a small stable step in development. The gap with the three clubs at the bottom of the table remains stable. “

The fact that Kohfeldt is already looking down at this start of the season shows that they have learned the lessons of the 2019/20 season on the Weser, in which the gang only started in relegation against 1. FC Heidenheim in 2nd division was avoided. A year ago, Werder had long ignored the signs of the times and still dreamed of the Europa League, even though the relegation battle had long started.

This season Bremen accepted the fight to stay in the Bundesliga from the start, which is why Kohfeldt was also a satisfied coach after a hectic week. “It was definitely a step in the right direction,” said the Werder coach. For the first time this calendar year, the North Germans have gone undefeated in the Bundesliga four times in a row. The population of Bremen is about to stabilize again. “He’s slowly coming back in the direction where we want to win more than we fear losing,” Kohfeldt said.

Meanwhile, last week it even looked like the game against Europa League player Hoffenheim would be called off. Because Werder newcomer Felix Agu had a positive corona test, the whole team and staff around head coach Kohfeldt went into home quarantine. It is only when the results of all other tests are available on Friday that the game against Hoffenheim can be reviewed.

Under these circumstances, the draw with goals from Maximilian Eggestein (5th minute) and Dennis Geiger (22nd) was quite correct. “With Frankfurt and Cologne we now have two games ahead of us before entering the international break, in which we want to score and then we will see where we are,” said midfielder Leonardo Bittencourt.

But Kohfeldt didn’t leave Weser Stadium completely happy. After all, after Niclas Füllkrug and Yuya Osako’s mediocre but tough game, the Greens-Whites are complaining about two injured players. Füllkrug, Bremen’s best forward so far with four goals, had to come out with calf problems in the first half. An MRI on Monday revealed he had sustained a muscle injury. “He won’t be a candidate for the team again until after the international break, perhaps even at the end of November,” Kohfeldt said.

For Osako, who limped off the field with a knee injury shortly before the end, things are looking a bit better – contrary to what was initially feared. “The exams ruled out structural damage to the knee, but it is a painful bruise,” Kohfeldt said. He doesn’t think it’s out of the question that the Japanese will be able to train again this week. It would be good for Werder, as the Bremen squad are already thin. Other failures could seriously jeopardize the stability that has just been restored.