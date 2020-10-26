Danger! Avast lists 21 apps with adware on the Google Play Store

The Google Play Store – the official store of Android apps and games for Android phones – has its own mechanism to protect its users from possible threats and constantly “cleans” its platform to remove possible harmful applications. to the operating system.

Still, it seems the company isn’t always able – effectively – to accomplish this task, and some apps end up being beaten by the search giant’s scanner. With this it is possible to find some applications that are a little harmful for the user. Many of them hide, for example, adware – which serves to “flood” the mobile phone with advertisements, sometimes even outside of applications.

With that in mind, Avast always has a new list of potentially dangerous apps for cellphones, like the one that in June discovered 47 games with adware in the Google App Store.

Now, the digital security company just released another list with several apps and games that hide adware found on the Play Store. The worst is that today (October 26), 19 of the 21 apps on the list are still in the Mountain View company’s store.

It’s also worth mentioning that although Google does remove apps from your store, if the user has already installed one on their cell phone, it needs to be removed manually. So get to know the list with each of them and uninstall them ASAP:

Most of the apps that hide adware can be found in ads in other games or even in YouTube ads. While installing any of them on the device, the user is bombarded with numerous other advertisements.

In some cases, these ads appear even when the application is not running, making it more difficult to find the cause of the problem. So if you have ever noticed an ad on your phone when no app is running, you probably have adware installed on your smartphone.

