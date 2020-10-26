Samsung begins offering October patch for Galaxy Tab S7 line

Continuing to monitor the availability of official updates by Samsung, we now have official confirmation that the brand has started distributing the latest security patch internationally (October 2020) on the brand’s latest tablets, the Galaxy. Tab S7, S7 Plus and S7 5G.

Identified as TxxxXXU1ATJ4, the new firmware is benefiting the aforementioned devices around the world, with at least apparently no relevant changes to the built-in operating system, i.e. initially no changes is mentioned in the version of the operating system and no new features.

Samsung Sep 18

Samsung 06 Sep

Speaking specifically of what to expect from this patch, we can assume that we have basically seen the same in other devices of the brand, which means that we are seeing the fixes that Google has offered for the period and 21 other Samsung exclusive vulnerability fixes.

With this, fixes are offered for the issues that allowed, for example, the exploitation of unauthorized access to the memory card and the contents of the secure folder, as well as access to confidential data through the function known as the name of Auto Hotspot, which therefore shows the importance of installing it.





Considering that sources reveal that this update has benefited all the markets in which the device has been launched, it is possible to imagine that it is already available also for the units sold in Brazil, which can be verified. by going to Settings> Software Update> Download and Install.

For those who do not remember, the Galaxy Tab S7 was recently presented in Brazil alongside the Galaxy Note 20 family, having even been sold in pre-sale by operator Vivo, thus guaranteeing its customers the latest generation of tablet geared towards southern productivity. -Korean.

Compare devices

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 5G is not yet available in Brazilian stores. To be notified upon arrival The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus is not yet available in Brazilian stores. Be notified when you arrive The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 is not yet available in Brazilian stores. To be notified upon arrival.