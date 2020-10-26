News! YouTube Launches Smart Suggestions and Simplifies Video Control Buttons

This Monday (26), Google gave more details on a series of new features for YouTube. Highlights include smart action suggestions and the simplification of buttons inside the video player itself.

The first is the “Video chapters” feature, which allows you to navigate through the content in a more straightforward way, with the ability to jump to a specific section. Something similar had already been presented to Google Search in mid-October, during the Search On event.

Another novelty is the repositioning of the subtitle button. It has now been shown on the video’s own page, for those who watch it on their cellphones. The autoplay key has also become accessible while the user is viewing the content.

The intention of the platform was to make it easier for the person to locate functions. At first, this change only occurs on mobile phones, with the switch to the desktop version “soon”, according to YouTube.

Easier controls

To facilitate entry and exit of the full screen, the service has now made a new gesture for this type of action. Just slide your finger up on the screen to access full screen, or down if you want to exit this mode.

Anyone who would rather see the time remaining countdown until the end of the video, instead of the time that has already elapsed, can touch the time symbol to choose between these two alternatives.

In addition, Google has also introduced new suggestions for actions to improve the user experience, such as rotating the phone to a more suitable position or showing the video in virtual reality, depending on the content.

Additionally, YouTube is beefing up the new bedtime reminder feature. The digital wellness tool sets the time to stop watching videos and go to bed, to help users control the time they spend on the platform.

So what did you think of the news from Google’s video service? Interact with us!

