Correios Celular launches control plans with packages of up to 25 GB of data

In early 2017, the Correios finally launched its phone service in Brazil and began with the offer of prepaid chips and the promise to connect to WhatsApp with no discounts on data plans.

Now, after a few years in business, the company has started to expand its service and has started offering its plans in control mode, which will include three plans with different data packages.

In the new modality – which has been named by La Poste as “Intelligent Control” – the company will not offer its services faithfully. However, the customer can cancel his package at any time. Despite this, the company still expects to have a large number of subscribers to the monitoring telephone service and, for this, it will allow the service to be contracted out without credit approval.

As stated, the plans will be available in three different packages, namely:

7 GB for $ 45 11 GB for $ 55 25 GB for $ 100

In addition, all plans are entitled to unlimited calls and have access to WhatsApp and the Caixa Tem application – which serves, among other functions, to consult information on emergency assistance – without deducting the excess.

As it is an MVNO, i.e. a virtual mobile operator, Correios Celular does not have its own network infrastructure. As a result, the signal received by the company’s customers comes from Surf Telecom’s network for Greater São Paulo and from TIM and Oi for the rest of Brazil.

It should be noted that, even with the offer of the new control plans, the company will continue to provide prepaid services to those who only top up credits occasionally.