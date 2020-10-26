GoPro HERO 9 Black arrives in Brazil with 5K recording, high price tag and lottery; See the details

A little over a month after its overseas launch, the GoPro Hero 9 Black is finally brought to Brazil. The new action camera is a significant upgrade from its predecessor, offering features like 5K recording, 20MP photographs, and a removable lens. However, the novelties end up weighing on the price, which reached fairly high levels.

Asus October 20

Curiosity 17 oct.

In addition to the high recording resolution, Hero 9 Black also stands out for its HyperSmooth 3.0 stabilization system; the addition of a front color screen; an increase in its rear panel, which now counts with 2.27 “; and for its significantly larger battery, which promises to offer 30% more autonomy compared to Hero 8 Black.





The new GoPro camera also supports HDR and RAW capture, which is making a comeback on Hero 9 Black, in addition to the new Time Warp 3.0 with real speed and half speed, and the Max lens module, which activates the modes. Mac HyperSmooth for low distortion videos and Max Superview for recordings up to 2.7K at 60 FPS.

Interestingly, GoPro follows the environmental trend of the last few months and ships the Hero 9 Black in a high-quality carrying case instead of traditional plastic packaging. The novelty debuts with the new camera, but will be extended to the rest of the company’s lineup, for a greener approach.





The GoPro Hero 9 Black begins to be sold in Brazil on Thursday, October 29, for a hefty price of R $ 4,899. However, GoPro will raffle a kit complete with the new camera and several other accessories, clothing, travel bag and backpack. To enter, all you need to do is access the competition site via this link, fill in the data and follow GoPro’s Brazilian profile on Instagram.





In addition to the launch, the manufacturer will also broadcast a live at 8 p.m. with the participation of celebrities such as Caio Castro, Marcos Mion, Letícia Bufoni and André Vasco. The celebrities will demonstrate the abilities of Hero 9 Black, while broadcasting the event on their own social networks.