Open positions! IFood Market opens the selection of 80 technology professionals

Coronavirus pandemic causes several companies to take off due to social distancing during change of habits, one of these companies is SiteMercado which is owned by iFood and opens a selection process with 80 vacancies for professionals from different technological fields.

SiteMercado is an iFood shopping platform that leads in internet selling for supermarkets. The site has been in existence for 5 years and is now helping these establishments maintain their activities during the pandemic.

Davi Costa, founder of SiteMercado informs:

“We have grown over 200% last year, reaching over a thousand partners, and there is still great potential for growth in the market sector, given the need for digitization. We are strengthening our technology team to pursue our expansion and differentiation plans. The opportunities are concentrated in São José do Rio Preto and the region, but we are open to the possibility of working remotely. With this, talents from all over Brazil can apply. “

At present, SiteMercado already has more than 1,000 stores in 24 states and 476 cities in Brazil.

Among the positions currently open are:

Data Analyst UX Designer Full Stack Developer Technical Coordinator Mobile Developer

To apply for these vacancies and many more, simply go to the official SiteMercado website for selection and complete your registration: