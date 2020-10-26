Americanet and Nokia team up to test 5G network in So Paulo

Americanet and Nokia announced on Monday (26) the first tests with 5G technology in the city of Pindamonhangaba, inside São Paulo. The on-site experiments operate in the 3.5 GHz – sub-6 GHz – and 26 GHz – millimeter wave – bands, with a test and research license granted by Anatel.

The operator held a showcase this afternoon, in order to demonstrate the capacity of the new technology and its functionalities for the B2B, B2C and B2B2C markets. TudoCelular has followed the event to give you the details.

The two companies showed a millimeter wave speed test – at the frequency of 26 GHz -, in which it was possible to achieve the record transfer rate with the 5G network in Latin America.

As you can see in the image above, companies have managed to achieve speeds of around 4 Gbps with ultra low latency.

Why Pindamonhangaba?

According to Americanet CEO Lincoln Oliveira, the choice of the municipality of Pindamonhangaba came about because of the city’s strong strategic presence in several areas that could potentially benefit from the fifth generation mobile network. In addition, he said the company will focus on sites with less than 100,000 residents.

“Pindamonhangaba is located in Vale do Paraíba, a strategic region, from the point of view of logistics and business with high investment power, where we find segments such as industry, commerce and retail , residential and public security. We are already present in the region and we will encourage the development of new businesses with the increase of 5G. It will be a great opportunity to show how the new technology works in practice and to research possible upgrades for large scale application.

Lincoln Oliveira

CEO of Americanet

Nokia Brasil manager Luiz Tonisi highlights the company’s commitment to developing the service ecosystem in the country. In addition, he adds that the partnership will show how 5G can help improve people’s lives and boost development.

“With the activation of end-to-end 5G testing in Pindamonhangaba, Nokia reiterates its commitment to the development of the service ecosystem in Brazil. It is important that all companies actively participate in the discussions and take advantage of the potential of 5G, in order to promote technology and new business models that improve people’s lives and drive development outside major urban centers. The partnership with Americanet demonstrates the potential of 5G as a platform for new digital services, with opportunities in the very near future.

Luiz Tonisi

Director of Nokia Brasil

Some of the event demonstrations were developed by partner companies. From the Federal University of Campina Grande and its Virtus laboratory, are the video orchestration in public security, augmented reality and automatic inference. Neo Vision illustrated 5G in industrial inspection with drones. Finally, SENAI-SP showed how Industry 4.0 can increase productivity in various sectors, such as manufacturing.

Americanet and Nokia also showcased consumer-oriented apps, such as 5G Cloud Gaming and Casa Conectada, the latter of which focused on expanding fixed wireless access (FWA) over a mobile network. Companies like Qualcomm, Motorola, ASKEY, My Business, Keysight Technologies and Ookla Speedtest are also partners in the initiative.

“The evolution of the quality of communication technologies requires more and more meticulous efforts to democratize and integrate users from different places. The idea of ​​this Meeting is to offer experiences related to the innovation and competitiveness of Americanet and the 5G demonstration is part of this strategy. People will be able to see the potential of the new technology and see the capacity that P3s can add to democratize their access across the country. “

Lincoln Oliveira

CEO of Americanet

The operator also intends to bring the 5G experience to 25 homes in Pindamonhangaba, to enjoy the app for about two months. Americanet will continuously monitor the experiments in order to study their benefits, seek improvements and understand the avenues that can be explored by telecons.

