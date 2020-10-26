Kroos before Gladbach match: “It’s a final for us” | Free press

Sports

Mönchengladbach (dpa) – For German national footballer Toni Kroos, the game at Borussia Mönchengladbach on Tuesday (9 p.m. / Sky) is already decisive.

“We know how important the game is. We are already under pressure and almost have to win. It’s nothing more and no less than a final for us, ”said the Real Madrid midfielder ahead of the Spaniards’ last training session at Borussia-Park. You need to properly assess the situation.

“We only have six games in the group stage so with one loss it will be close,” Kroos said. Borussia have a strong squad that have beaten good opponents before, especially at home, Kroos said. “You have developed well and the coach has done well.”

After the two defeats against Donetsk (2: 3) in the Champions League and FC Cadiz (0: 1), criticism from Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane rose before Real won 3: 1 at Barcelona Saturday. “We never had any doubts about the coach. If we lose, we always support the coach. There are games like this, ”Kroos said. He himself is happy in Madrid and does not think about changing clubs. “I’m doing well at Real. My idea is to end my career here, ”said the 30-year-old.

Zidane was very happy with the match and the result against FC Barcelona. “We showed a good performance from the first to the last minute,” said the Madrid manager. He expects the same on Tuesday. “It will be a tough game. We have to go into the game focused and well prepared, ”Zidane said.

