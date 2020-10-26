Brazil is still waiting! LG K12 Max and K12 Prime start receiving Android 10 in Italy

After checking here that LG has started making its latest generation of K line devices available worldwide, including the move of the LG K62 and K52 to a Brazilian logistics company, revealing that the devices will likely be renamed here, the brand began to officially make Android 10 available for certain baseline devices.

According to information revealed by the folks at AndroidWorld, the first novelty favorites were the LG K50 and LG Q60 in the Italian market, these being sold here with the names of K12 Max and K12 Prime, thus giving the hope to see this new version arrive. soon here.

Also according to the site, the main advantages of the update are the presentation of the LG UX 9.0 interface, which brings improvements in terms of usability thanks to the organization of menus and contextual options available, as well as the provision of navigation gestures in the system. .

In addition, we also have the offer of night mode (which, given the fact that we are talking about devices with IPS LCDs will not have a significant impact on consumption), functions related to digital well-being and Moreover.

To close, LG also revealed that it is working to provide updates for other devices in the family, and this year the offer for the LG K30 (which did not arrive in Brazil), K40S and K50S. is scheduled for this year. For the beginning of next year, updates for the LG K41, K51 and K61 are expected.

On this, the manufacturer would have in its base practically all the last intermediate devices presented here with the update for Android 10, being obviously still dependent on an officialization concerning the calendar for Brazil, considering that normally, the country takes a certain little more time to enjoy the news in question.

(updated October 26, 2020, 3:06 p.m.)