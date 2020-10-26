Xbox: Phil Spencer says platform needs more casual and family games

Since its first generation, Xbox has been treated as a hardcore gaming platform, with games like Halo and Gears of War being two of its main games. With the recent acquisition of Zenimax Media and therefore of Bethesda, this more “mature” line continues to reign, especially since franchises like DOOM and Wolfenstein must become exclusive to Microsoft consoles.

The company is aware of this and may be working to change this scenario. In an interview with the Gamereactor website, Phil Spencer, head of the Xbox division, said his consoles need more E-Rated games, which equates to the free evaluation in Brazil.

“If we look at what people have been playing on Xbox, what Game Pass subscribers are playing, I think what our portfolio is missing is informal content with a broader appeal. Content rated E (free evaluation) is not one of our strengths. We obviously have Minecraft and a few other franchises. But when I think about broadening the range of creativity of our teams, I think it’s critically important, ”said Spencer.

The executive insists that more studio acquisitions will be made, which will help diversify the content. In fact, Xbox already seems to be taking steps to make its game library more appealing to a wider audience, just look at the list of games that will be added to Game Pass in the coming days.

During the interview, Phil Spencer comments on some constant talking points in the Xbox world, like title exclusivity, Microsoft games launch on Nintendo Switch, Game Pass and more. You can read the entire conversation in English via this link.