“Barbarians” is Netflix’s Epic New Series For All “Vikings” Fans

There are betrayals, battles and blood in “Bárbaros”, a series that brings us a remarkable historical episode.

The beginning of the end of the Empire.

Missing “Vikings” and how the legacy of Ragnar and his children ends? The solution may be found on Netflix, where the recent ‘Bárbaros’ production debuted on Friday 23 October and is already well above the preferences of Portuguese users of the platform.

If there is one thing history teaches us, it is that in war the most powerful army does not always win. Many great armies have already felt this harsh reality. It has happened to the Soviets and the Americans in recent decades in Afghanistan. The United States was even forced to abandon the Vietnam War. Even Portugal has shown its ability to deal with invaders throughout history, be it Napoleon’s troops or, before that, the Castilians, with a focus on the historic battle of Aljubarrota, in 1385.

First, in AD 9, it was the turn of the mighty Roman Empire to feel the brunt of defeat with a crash. At that time, the law of Rome extended beyond the banks of the Rhine, where the most diverse tribes lived, often at war with each other. To the Romans, they were all the same – they were called barbarians.

Rome had a larger, more experienced, better prepared, well-equipped army with well-established tactics. Simple courage and unity would not be enough to face them. It needed a strategy and, if possible, a lot of betrayal. These barbarians had it all that year, in the Battle of Teutoburg Forest.

It is this battle that is at the heart of ‘Bárbaros’, a Netflix production that shows there is more German TV on the platform in addition to the hit ‘Dark’. Arne Nolting, Jan-Martin Scharf and Andreas Heckmann are the creators of the project whose narrative focuses on three characters in particular.

The defeat that Rome tried to hide.

Did it really happen?

Arminius (Laurence Rupp), Thusnelda (Jeanne Goursaud) and Folkwin (David Schütter) are three characters who meet in childhood and will meet again the year the series takes place. Arminius was taken as a child to be brought up among the Romans.

The series naturally takes some liberties with the story, but there is a basis for reality here. And Arminius was in fact indispensable to such a violent defeat that Rome was forced to hide it, so that the Romans would not doubt the power of the empire. History would take care to confirm that Rome could fail and collapse. It is no coincidence that in the following centuries the barbarians would end up being a central part of the fall of Rome.

Before all this, there was such a battle in the Teutoburg Forest. Rome wanted to consolidate its power in the region, maintaining a large territory on which they could collect taxes. Once separated into different tribes, the peoples of this region have come together.

Arminius, returned to Germanic soil as military leader, succeeds in convincing Varus, the man chosen by Rome to rule the territory, to take his troops on winding paths.

The Roman legions have embarked on an authentic hunt for gambuzinos, getting tired and disorganized in unknown territory. With guerrilla methods, the Romans were harassed until they were eventually defeated in battle. Three Roman legions would have been decimated under the swords and axes of these barbarians. The series shows us this epic side of the confrontation but also the inner conflict of Arminius and the betrayals that, from one side to the other, have animated the story.

Without the complexity of “Vikings” or “The Last Kingdom”, each with several seasons on their backs, or the amount of blood and crazy dialogue of “Spartacus”, this is still a production already of a certain dimension, capable to captivate fans of epic battles. He also takes care to jump between German and Latin, a detail that deserves praise.

The first season of “Bárbaros” has six episodes, already available on Netflix. It is not yet known whether the platform will move to a second season. You can see the teaser for the series below.