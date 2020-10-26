Xbox Series X / S win step by step in the official video with the main news

Nearly two weeks before the launch of Microsoft’s next-gen consoles, the company is now releasing an official video that introduces the main navigation details and features of the new Xbox Series X / S.

As you can see in the player below, the nearly 15-minute long video shows all the main details of the ninth generation of Xbox video games, gathering information such as the look of the new dashboard. (with exclusive live wallpaper from the X / S series), improvements to previous generation game textures, reduced loading times, and more.

Among the biggest highlights we have the Quick Resume, a feature that allows multiple games to be stored in Xbox Series X / S memory so that they’re ready, exactly the same time the player is playing. is stopped, when the user wants to return to the title.

Microsoft also claims that “hundreds of games from all four generations” of the Xbox will support faster load times, stable and higher frames per second, improved resolution and automatic HDR.

The presenters of the video still show off the 1TB SSD storage expansion card. Designed by Microsoft in partnership with Sandisk, the card is the only way to increase the memory of the Xbox Series X / S for gaming. new generation titles. Users with an external HD or SSD will only be able to play games from previous generations.

This happens thanks to Velocity Architecture, a technology developed by Microsoft to deliver the best speed, openness, and transition experience between games like Quick Resume, something common hard drives and SSDs don’t.

Despite the arrival of the new consoles, Microsoft wants an experience very similar to the navigation interface present in the Xbox One models and, therefore, we will have an identical interface in the X / S series, including the more beautiful, simple and fast Xbox Store.

The new Microsoft consoles arrive in Brazil on the same date as the global launch: November 10. The Xbox Series S, the smallest Xbox of them all, is available for pre-order for R $ 2,999, while the Xbox Series X, the most powerful Xbox of all, is also available for pre-order for R $ 4,999.