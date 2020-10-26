Here is an ultra violent (and humiliating) show from “Joke or Consequence”

It will take place on December 18 at the Matosinhos Arena, with Tiago Paiva and Alexandre Santos. The second season of the program follows.

Tiago Paiva and Alexandre Santos are the protagonists of the program.

After finishing the first season of “Blind Date” at NiTtv, where he dined (or had lunch) with public figures, Tiago Paiva launched a new program in July. “Piada ou Consequência” joined him to the comedian Alexandre Santos and is now on stage.

The program consists of a joke duel in a boxing ring. Tiago Paiva and Alexandre Santos each told ten jokes – whoever laughed the most and lost the game had to make a consequence decided by the opponent.

The same concept will now be happening on December 18 at the Matosinhos Arena. “You can expect an hour of pure fun, the show will have the usual duel of jokes, but this time there will be consequences too soon,” Tiago Paiva told NiT. “There will be three sets of jokes and three sets of consequences, with a few surprises.”

Tickets are already on sale online and vary between € 10 and € 15. The show starts at 9:30 p.m. and is recommended for people over 16 years old.

Then there is the second season, which also begins in December. This time, Tiago Paiva and Alexandre Santos will participate in duels against two guests (who will always be the same) and we hope that this can also be concluded with a new show. “The concept will be a surprise. This time, it will no longer be a duel in an arena, it will be elsewhere.

The idea for the program was born after a first joke duel that took place on Instagram during quarantine. “I always thought it would work, because guys love Alexander as much as I do, and our mood, and everyone tells us we have a special bond. So I had everything to go well. The season will feature 20 episodes.