Play Store Promotion: 123 Free or Discounted Android Apps and Games

rej October 26, 2020

Another Monday has arrived and with it it is also time to discover new promotions for apps, games and personalization items for users of cell phones with the Android operating system.

After 53 more free or discounted apps last week, 123 new options can be purchased for free or at a reduced cost. The operation takes place through a symbolic purchase in the platform’s own official store.

The steps to get the offers remain the same as usual. The user must enter the file for each application and add it to their account. That way, you’ll be able to get the lifetime license on your connection – and be able to access it on any device.

Each title has its promotion validity period. In other words, the amount can revert to what is normally charged by publishers at any time. You can check out the full list below:

