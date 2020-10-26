Handball: Dresden-Aue-Derby postponed to December 2 | Free press

Dresden (dpa) – The Saxony duel of the 2nd Handball Bundesliga between HC Elbflorenz and EHV Aue will be composed on 2 December. Host club Dresden announced this on Monday. Last Wednesday, the game had to be canceled after anomalies in corona testing in the Auer team and they had been quarantined as a precaution.

HC Elbflorenz have also announced that the game against VfL Lübeck-Bad Schwartau on Sunday could take place in front of spectators. The previously applicable hygiene concept will be adapted to the increase in the number of corona in Dresden in the coming days. On match day, the mask requirement also applies to seats.