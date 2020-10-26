“The Voice Portugal”: Mariza Liz is an MDMA tablet in the shape of a singer

Columnist and actor Miguel Lambertini analyzes the most recent episode of the RTP1 musical program.

The mentors are António Zambujo, Marisa Liz, Diogo Piçarra and Aurea.

I wanted to take a break from the fruit skewers, shrimp pyramids and screaming ties of SIC weddings, to take a look at the RTP1 offer for Sunday evenings. “The Voice Portugal” was a hit with the audience and I wanted to try to understand what this is due to. I realized that there is not just one answer, but a set of factors that make the program an enjoyable endeavor to end the weekend.

At a time when we all feel the stress increasing and with a little low mood, it’s good to be able to watch a show that has good vibes, without having to subscribe to one of those naughty content channels to adults. First of all, for the choice of the presenter couple who have been repeating themselves for several years and which is a winning bet. On the one hand, Catarina Furtado, who is – from the first day she appeared on a TV screen featuring Top + – absolutely adorable, knowledgeable and charismatic. Moreover, it makes any Buddhist monk want to reincarnate in this beauty mark on his chin.

And then we have Vasco Palmeirim, who, despite being the same height as Catarina Furtado’s eyelashes, is a presenter with a capital “A”. Vasco is that friend we met at a party for five minutes and it looks like we’ve been friends for years. It’s that kind of good wave that, if we get stuck in an elevator, or even if our plane crashes and we’re alone on a desert island, he’s the one we’d love to be our companion on. It was as long as there was food, because if you go to these islands with only coconut palms, it probably wasn’t ideal for me. Because I’m tall and Vasco would always tell me to put it on my piggyback to go to the coconuts, then he used my head to pry them open, which was not only going to end the fool, but the back. “Quicker, get on those legs, I want to have breakfast before nine!” Go your little train! After all, it’s a bad idea, Vasco Palmeirim was going to turn me black on a desert island. But then, as the presenter of “The Voice” is perfect, that was my point.

It’s that since Maria Vieira fried, I tend to be wary of short people who seem to like it. Here at home, when my kids say I’m the best dad in the world, I say, “Okay” ok, you say that now, but in a moment you call me lefty with a cheeky face. do not know? You are not cheating on me, half leca ”. And that’s why they then go to school to say that their father is crazy.

But while Catarina and Vasco are a key part of this program’s winning dynamic, it is not limited to the performance of the presenters. Indeed, the four jurors of the bar mentor musicians of the bar also contribute to the success of the format. Starting with Marisa Liz, who looks like an MDMA tablet in the shape of a singer. For the singer of Amor Electro, everything is beautiful and everything is spectacular and incredible. Which is great, especially for competitors with nervous pressure. I think the government should clone Marisa and force everyone to have one at home, that was a good step in these unhappy times we live in. Whenever people felt too lonely or depressed, they would hear the singer’s comforting words: “Oh man, listen, you’re not believable. Don’t let anyone tell you otherwise. But Marisa, I just spit in your soup and I put out a cigarette on your forehead. “I know, Miguel, you are wonderful, listen to what I’m saying, you are beautiful, okay?” If we all had a Marisa Liz at home, the pandemic would end in three stages.

Another of the mentors that Marisa also thinks is beautiful and amazing – as it should be – is António Zambujo. This Sunday, the singer performed a duet with one of the candidates, accompanying him to sing his hit “Zorro”. In the end, after Marisa’s praise – “this guy sings so much” – Zambujo thanked shyly and got that face he made as if to say “I apologize for having that unique and exceptional voice and having filled the Colosseum 150 times in a year. It was not bad … ”We know, António, they asked.

Aurea and Diogo Piçarra are also part of the quartet of wonders, also winner of a talent competition. Diogo can even disguise himself as an air conditioning technician but that’s just to be fooled because he knows how to make his choices and from what I’ve seen he has a team to win. Aurea gave me the idea that it is a little less selective. Aurea hears two notes and presses the button, she doesn’t want to know, it’s risking is risking it, she lives in danger and I like it. Maybe he wasn’t the perfect person to go alone into the control room of a thermonuclear missile base, but for the program judge, that’s excellent.

The last ingredient in this seafood stew, which is “The Voice Portugal”, is obviously the participants. Everyone is looking to make the dream of their life come true and it is this breath of hope that everyone loves to see. Almost everyone, because the mentors already seem to be a little fed up: “It’s funny how many guys there are,” comments António Zambujo. Diogo Piçarra agrees. “They appear out of nowhere, where are they from?” And Aurea adds: “I don’t know where they come from, they seem to come out from under the rocks”. So good, they just needed to say, “Look, there might be an infestation over there. It might not be a bad idea for the production to pour a bit of Dum Dum into the cracks, which if there is anything that really turns me off, are competitors. To which Marisa Liz replied: “Look, I love them, man, they are so beautiful… and amazing”.