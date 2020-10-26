AMD Radeon RX 6000: ASUS ROG Strix 6800 XT exceeds 2.5 GHz and 290 W, rumors

After a long wait, AMD’s Radeon RX 6000 line of GPUs will finally be presented this week. Based on the new RDNA 2 architecture, which will also equip the PS5 and Xbox Series X and Series S, Radeon cards promise to offer a performance jump of more than 50% over their predecessors, which will make them meet the challenges rivals the GeForce RTX 3000.

Developed in 7nm lithography, the RX 6000 has the ability to hit clocks never seen before in GPUs for the gaming market, as you can see from the PS5 graphics chip, which hits 2.23 GHz. Desktop models can go further, however, and run at an impressive 2.4 GHz clock without any overclocking.

These numbers should refer to benchmark models, and may be even higher in partner variants, as the latest leak revealed by Patrick Schur, one of the main sources of rumors in the RX 6000 family, points out. Schur has released some clocks that refer to ASUS ROG Strix model of Radeon RX 6800 XT, top of the range which will be equipped with the Navi 21 XT chip.

Here are some results with a 255 W TGP. Don’t ask me what is the difference between the 255 W and 289 W models.

Probably more OC margin and more stable boost clocks? 🤔

System 2

Average: 2298 MHz

Median: 2357 MHz

Max: 2509 MHz

System 3

Average: 1993 MHz

Median: 2342 MHz

Max: 2557 MHz

– Patrick Schur (@patrickschur_) October 25, 2020

Two test units were launched, System 2 and System 3, the first consuming 255W and operating at 2509 MHz, and the second reaching 289 W and operating at 2557 MHz. Patrick reveals that he doesn’t know exactly the reason for the difference in consumption between the two, but it can probably be involved in the overclocking potential – the 289W variant should be able to reach even higher clocks thanks to the extra power.

An important addition must be made concerning the consumption of the hollow plates. Despite the impressive impression with high clocks and low power consumption compared to Nvidia’s GPUs, the amount of power AMD calculated differs from its rival.

While the Green Team discloses the total consumption of the video card, including GPU, RAM, and all components, the Red Team only refers to the chip and memories. According to previous analyzes, the RX 6000 family must consume similar amounts of power as the RTX 3000 line.

Either way, it doesn’t take much now to find out what AMD is doing. The new Radeon RX 6000 GPU series will be officially announced on Wednesday October 28th.