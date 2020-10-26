International

Windows 10X without win32 app support is expected to be released to partners in December

rej October 26, 2020

Introduced last year with Surface Neo as its bet to integrate dual-screen devices, Windows 10X has seen its presence in the rumor realm, which includes the hope that it will initially be offered without dual support. screens and without providing support to win32 applications.

In the wake of rumors related to the new variant of the operating system focused on PCs and portable devices, we have the revelation from the staff of WindowsLatest that Microsoft is finalizing the features delivered in Windows 10X in December, with availability for partners. still in this area. year.

According to the information published by the site, the new version of the system will not really support win32 applications, which was expected and perhaps linked to the difficulty of obtaining adequate performance for the use of this type of application, therefore being limited to use from PWA and UWP applications.

Also according to the website, business users will still be able to benefit from traditional applications thanks to virtualization from a remote desktop. In addition, it was also revealed that Microsoft intends to offer preinstalled PWA versions of the office suite applications (Word, Excel, and PowerPoint), as well as other services such as Skype and Teams.

Returning to actual availability, it is expected that in December the RTM (Release To Manufacturing) version will be available, which means that it is possible to imagine that new devices with the variant in question will probably arrive. on the market in early 2021.

