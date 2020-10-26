NASA mission confirms the existence of water on the moon’s surface

NASA is broadcasting a live broadcast today on October 26 to publicize a discovery made by the SOFIA telescope, which is used, among other things, to study the lunar surface.

Also during the broadcast, which began at 1 p.m., space agency administrator Jim Bridenstine posted on his Twitter profile about the mysterious discovery made by the telescope, something that has been kept under wraps. until now.

News: We confirmed the water on the moonlit surface of the Moon for the 1st time using @SOFIAtelescope. We don’t yet know if we can use it as a resource, but learning about water on the Moon is key to our exploration plans.

According to the politician and the executive, SOFIA discovered, for the first time, the existence of water on the surface of the sun bathed moon. However, the agency explains that, at the moment, scientists still do not have information on whether the resource can be used in any way by humans.

The transmission is still ongoing and can be followed by YouTube and the access link has been made available on the company’s official website.