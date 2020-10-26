Ryzen 9 5950X on the way to breaking new records in the mainstream market?

AMD’s next showcase, the Ryzen 9 5950X, lands in the database of a popular benchmark. The results indicate a powerful processor that can clearly stand out from Intel’s range.

The Ryzen 9 5950X is the next “must have” from AMD when it comes to consumer CPUs. It is aimed at the high-end mainstream segment. We find a chip that is equipped with 16 physical cores and 32 logical cores, which result from an engraving at 7 nm. This whole little world has 72MB of cache memory (L2 + L3). We have a maximum frequency of 4.9 GHz and a thermal envelope of 105 watts.

Ryzen 9 5950X, a racehorse?

It will be shown in the Passmark benchmark database. We have 3693 points in “Single Core” tests and 45,563 points in “Multi Core” tests.

For comparison: The impressive Intel Core i9-10980XE with its 18 physical cores and 36 logical cores is positioned with the respective values ​​of 2628 points and 34 138 points. Progress over the current generation and especially the Ryzen 9 3950X is interesting.

This benchmark is 2747 points for “single core” tests and 39,277 points for multicore tests. Here is the result, using the results obtained on the Core i9-10980XE as a reference.