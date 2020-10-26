Sci-Tech
Ryzen 9 5950X on the way to breaking new records in the mainstream market?
AMD’s next showcase, the Ryzen 9 5950X, lands in the database of a popular benchmark. The results indicate a powerful processor that can clearly stand out from Intel’s range.
The Ryzen 9 5950X is the next “must have” from AMD when it comes to consumer CPUs. It is aimed at the high-end mainstream segment. We find a chip that is equipped with 16 physical cores and 32 logical cores, which result from an engraving at 7 nm. This whole little world has 72MB of cache memory (L2 + L3). We have a maximum frequency of 4.9 GHz and a thermal envelope of 105 watts.
Ryzen 9 5950X, a racehorse?
It will be shown in the Passmark benchmark database. We have 3693 points in “Single Core” tests and 45,563 points in “Multi Core” tests.
For comparison: The impressive Intel Core i9-10980XE with its 18 physical cores and 36 logical cores is positioned with the respective values of 2628 points and 34 138 points. Progress over the current generation and especially the Ryzen 9 3950X is interesting.
This benchmark is 2747 points for “single core” tests and 39,277 points for multicore tests. Here is the result, using the results obtained on the Core i9-10980XE as a reference.