PS4: Update to PS5 reduced loading of some games by up to 85%

A feature much appreciated by gamers and which finally joins the PlayStation family is the ability to play previous generation titles on new consoles thanks to backward compatibility. The PS5 will be able to run almost the entire library of PS4 games, which may improve the performance of some games.

As the PlayStation 5’s launch approaches, Sony has released updates for its proprietary games that prepare them for backward compatibility. These updates have had a curious effect on PlayStation 4, however, too: many games have seen their load times drop dramatically, reaching impressive reductions of 85%.

One of the most impressive cases is that of The Last of US Remastered. The game, known for gigantic loads that reach 1.5 minutes, now takes around 13 seconds to load after updating. The benefit is not only visible when starting a new game, but also when loading a save. Check-out:

The Naughty Dog game wasn’t the only one to benefit, being Until Dawn, the interactive horror game from Supermassive Games, another name for earning faster loads, which has all but become non-existent.

Well, so it looks like those # PS5 B / C updates that # PS4 games are getting is even having a huge effect on load times on the current gen system.

Example: #UntilDawn on # PS4 no longer loads at all. This technology must have been used in #GhostOfTsushima ??

Very impressive! pic.twitter.com/9myqT4mK9D

– Craig – VDZE Media 視覺 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🎃 (@VizualDze) October 25, 2020

It’s speculated that a new compression technology, which will also be used on the PS5, is primarily responsible for the gains. This feature can also be the same used by Sucker Punch in the Ghost of Tsushima game, which is popular for fast loadings, even though it is an open world game.

The PlayStation 5 arrives in Brazil on November 19, with its standard version at R $ 4,999 and its digital model at R $ 4,499. To promote the launch, PlayStation Brazil has partnered with Coca-Cola, and it’s likely we’ll have a draw for the console in the coming days.