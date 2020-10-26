Medical Device Cybersecurity Solutions Market To 2026 High Growth Opportunities | Emerging Trends | Industry Review | Global Forecast

This Medical Device Cybersecurity Solutions Market research report makes available state-of-the-art information about the entire market along with the holistic view of the market. This global market research report displays a complete overview of the market, including myriad of aspects such as product definition, segmentation based on various parameters, and the existing vendor landscape. The report describes estimations about key players and brands in the market with respect to their actions such as developments, product launches, acquisitions, merges, joint ventures and competitive research. Medical Device Cybersecurity Solutions Market report puts forth precise and accurate market research information that takes business into the right direction.

Market Analysis: Global Medical Device Cybersecurity Solutions Market

Global Medical Device Cybersecurity Solutions Market is set to witness a stable CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2017 and historic year 2018. Rising cyberattacks and threats is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global medical device cybersecurity solutions market are Cisco Systems, Symantec Corporation, IBM Corporation, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Broadcom, McAfee, LLC., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., CLOUDPASSAGE AND HALO, Palo Alto Networks, Inc, ClearDATA, DXC Technology Company, Sophos Ltd., Imperva, Fortinet, Inc., Zscaler, Inc., FireEye, Inc.

Market Definition: Global Medical Device Cybersecurity Solutions Market

Cybersecurity are specially designed to protect the devices, data, software and other programs from unauthorized access and threats. They are very useful as it protects the important data and other sensitive information from uncertified access. In medical industry, there is increase in the data theft due to increasing connected medical devices. Increasing adoption of Byod and IoT is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Medical Device Cybersecurity Solutions Market Drivers

Rising geriatric population which leads to chronic disease management is the major factor for the growth of this market

Increasing prevalence for connected medical device is another factor driving the market growth

Medical Device Cybersecurity Solutions Market Restraints

Dearth of awareness about the healthcare security among population is restraining the market growth

Limited budget amount for healthcare security is another factor restraining the market.

Segmentation: Global Medical Device Cybersecurity Solutions Market

Medical Device Cybersecurity Solutions Market : By Solutions

Identity & Access Management Solutions

Antivirus/Antimalware Solutions

Encryption Solutions

Data Loss Prevention Solutions

Risk & Compliance Management

Intrusion Detection Systems/Intrusion Prevention Systems

Disaster Recovery Solutions

Distributed Denial of Service Solutions

Other Solutions

Medical Device Cybersecurity Solutions Market : By Type

Network Security

Endpoint Security

Application Security

Cloud Security

Other Security Types

Medical Device Cybersecurity Solutions Market : By Device Type

Hospital Medical Devices

Wearable and External Medical Devices

Internally Embedded Medical Devices

Medical Device Cybersecurity Solutions Market : By End- User

Healthcare Providers

Medical Device Manufacturers

Healthcare Payers

Medical Device Cybersecurity Solutions Market : By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Key Developments in the Medical Device Cybersecurity Solutions Market:

In February 2019, Atos announced the launch of their new cybersecurity solution for healthcare market. The main aim of the launch is to fight against cyber threats, so that they can secure valuable patient data. These new solutions include cloud security, identity management and managed security services so that they can increase the patient care.

In April 2017, WISeKey International Holding Ltd announced that they have acquired QuoVadis Holdings Ltd. This acquisition will help the WISeKey to improve their position as Vertical Platforms for IoT Security Technologies. This new technologies will help the company to provide better solutions to their customers and will provide them secure and high- availability trust center environments.

Competitive Analysis: Global Medical Device Cybersecurity Solutions Market

Global medical device cybersecurity solutions market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of medical device cybersecurity solutions market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

