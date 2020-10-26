Schalke in front of 300 spectators – Frankfurt plans without | Free press

Gelsenkirchen (AP) – FC Schalke 04’s home Bundesliga game on Friday (8:30 p.m.) against VfB Stuttgart will be played in front of just 300 spectators.

As the Revierclub reported, the current infection events of the corona pandemic in Gelsenkirchen no longer allow spectators. As in the Veltins-Arena match against Union Berlin (1: 1), the few supporters sat in a gallery on the lower level. All tickets will be drawn at random from supporters who have applied in the first three prize categories.

In the meantime, Eintracht Frankfurt will play its home game on Saturday (3.30 p.m.) against Werder Bremen without spectators. As announced by Hesse, there is – apart from the announcement of the city’s policy of excluding spectators from professional sport – no formal decision on the match. As the general decree of the city of Frankfurt expressly provides for exceptions to the limit of 100 participants, Eintracht Frankfurt submitted such an exception request for up to 8,000 spectators.

“After all the signals we are receiving from politics, we have to expect the game to take place in empty stands,” said Axel Hellmann, member of the Eintracht board. “We all agree that the fight against the pandemic must be carried out in a resolute and coherent manner, but also in a deliberate and appropriate manner. That is why we consider the practice of spectator exclusion, not just in professional football, to be an erroneous and no longer proportionate approach. “

At the start of the season against Arminia Bielefeld 6500 spectators, against TSG Hoffenheim on the third day, 8000 spectators were admitted by the Frankfurt health service. “Neither in these two matches nor in all the other Bundesliga and 2nd Bundesliga matches that have taken place with spectators since the start of the season have there been any cases of infection,” he said. declared in a message.