Infection Surveillance Solutions Systems Market Analysis, Revenue, Price, Market Share, Growth Rate, Forecast To 2026

Infection surveillance systems are intended to continuously monitor and manage data of Healthcare-Associated Infections (HAIs) for public health assessment, early detection of disease ensuring an appropriate execution of preventive measures.

Now currently healthcare industries are using latest surveillance technologies such as data mining surveillance, HAI surveillance workflow to control the Healthcare-Associated Infections (HAIs). For instance In June 2019, GOJO Industries, Inc. announced that they have launched a new solution that is Individual Monitoring Solution. This solution uses Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) technology to capture healthcare worker specific hand hygiene events in real-time. The new solution launched by the company enhances the company’s product portfolio.

Global infection surveillance solution systems market is projected to register a steady CAGR of 4.5% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Competitive Analysis: Global Infection Surveillance Solution Systems Market​​​​​​​

Some of the major players operating in this Infection Surveillance Solution Systems Market​​​​​​​ are BD, Cerner Corporation, Illumina, Inc., RL Solutions,GOJO Industries, Inc., S.C. Johnson & Son, Inc., Baxter, Wolters Kluwer, Vigilanz Corporation, IBM Corporation among others.

Segmentation: Global Infection Surveillance Solution Systems Market

Global infection surveillance solution systems market is segmented into three notable segments which are products, infection type and end user.

On the basis of products, the market is segmented into software and services In February 2015, S. C. JOHNSON & SON, INC (U.S.) announced to acquire Deb Group Ltd (U.S.), the company focused on hygiene and skin care systems for the healthcare, industrial, commercial and food markets. After this acquisition company enhance their product portfolio of infection surveillance system.

On the basis of infection type, the market is segmented into surgical site infections (SSI), blood stream infections (BSI), urinary tract infections (UTI), central line-associated bloodstream infections (CLABSI), catheter associated urinary tract infection (CAUTI) and others In January 2019, VigiLanz Corporation (U.S.) announced that they have received best award by KLAS Research for infection control and monitoring, antimicrobial stewardship and pharmacy surveillance. It is for the 2nd time that VigiLanz Corporation has earned the No. 1 distinction for multiple categories. The company previously achieved Category Leader status in 2018 for Infection Control and Monitoring and Pharmacy Surveillance. Antimicrobial Stewardship is a new KLAS category for 2019. After winning this award the company enhances its credibility in the market.

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, long term care facilities, clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, academic institutes, others In December 2018, Cerner Corporation did 10 years agreement with Mid-Valley Hospital (U.S.), to handle their Electronic Health Record (EHR) through the Millennium. It is software which provides the health system with a secure digital platform and is used to store and record their patients’ health history. This type of agreement will help the company to enhance the credibility and product portfolio.



Recent Developments:

In January 2018, Siemens Healthineers announced the closing of the acquisition of Fast Track Diagnostics (Luxembourg) which expanded Siemens molecular diagnostics portfolio. The acquisition will bring the low cost, integrated and high quality products of Fast Track Diagnostics in the molecular solution of Siemens Healthineers.

In September 2017, Becton, Dickinson and Company announced strategic partnership with the Canadian Society for Medical Laboratory Science (CSMLS) for education of best practice and current clinical standards for Canadian Medical Laboratory Technologists (MLTs) and Medical Laboratory Assistants (MLAs). By this collaboration company will enhance its product portfolio in the market as the collaboration has a strong focus on improving patient’s care.

In February 2016, IBM Watson Health announced to acquire Truven Health Analytics (U.S.). It is a leading provider of cloud-based healthcare data analytics. Due to this acquisition, company enhanced their product portfolio.

Research Methodology: Global Infection Surveillance Solution Systems Market

Primary Respondents:

Key Opinion Leaders (KOL’s): Doctors, Healthcare Professionals, Researchers, Distributors, and Industrialists

Industry Participants: CEO’s, V.P.’s, Marketing/Product Managers, Market Intelligence Managers and, National Sales Managers.

