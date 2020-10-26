New episodes of “I never” will start recording in November

New ‘Eu Nunca’ episodes to start recording in November

One of Netflix’s biggest hits of 2020 is set to return to screens next year – if all goes according to plan.

It debuted in April, when most of the world was closed to the house, and quickly became one of Netflix’s biggest hits (in terms of viewership). “Eu Nunca” was renewed for a second season in July and now there is a green light to start recording new episodes.

According to “Variety” magazine, recordings are expected to start in November, specifically on the 10th, which may mean (if there is no stoppage due to Covid-19, of course) that fans will see this. that Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) and her group of friends get by in 2021.

Ramakrsishnan will be returning for new episodes, along with Poorna Jagannhathan (Devi’s mother), Richa Moorjani (her cousin Kamala), Jaren Lewison (who plays the role of Ben Gross) and Darren Barnet (the main character’s passion).

This is the story of Devi Vishwakumar, an Indo-American high school student who has just suffered a huge shock: the sudden and unexpected death of her father. After a short while, and without understanding why, Devi’s legs stop working.

When the protagonist begins to get used to the idea that her father is no longer alive and his mobility issue, her legs start to recover again – again in an inexplicable way.