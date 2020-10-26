iPhone 12 Pro: Apple releases two new videos that test the limits of Dolby Vision

Announced on the 13th, the iPhone 12 family has been subjected to the most varied tests, from dives deeper than 9 meters, to performance reviews of the Apple A14 Bionic, one of the world’s first 5nm chips. Everyone has tested the various functions announced by the Cupertino giant, such as the IP68 certification and the power and efficiency of the new iPhones.

Another cool feature Apple added to the lineup is the ability to record 4K video with Dolby Vision, a protocol developed by the famous audiovisual company that promises to offer unique color expansion and dynamic range. Very advanced technique, but which also demands a lot from devices, Dolby Vision recordings are the protagonists of two new videos published by Apple.

The productions are part of a series of videos in which the manufacturer conducts experiments with the iPhone family, this one being the fifth, accompanied by its making of. Entitled “Dark Universe”, the video was shot with an iPhone 12 Pro and recorded entirely vertically, with the intention of being viewed on an Apple device compatible with Dolby Vision playback, such as the iPhone 8, which received the ability to last update. Check-out:

Meanwhile, in the making of, which was recorded in the traditional way, producers Donghoon J. and James T. explain what they have done to enjoy Dolby Vision. Both are part of a company called Incite Video, which specializes in producing animation and content for marketing.

The iPhone 12 Pro is already on sale overseas, with prices starting at around US $ 999, or around R $ 5,060, in direct conversion. The device is listed on Apple Brazil’s website, but still doesn’t have a price or launch forecast here.

