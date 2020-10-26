Medical Gloves Market To 2026 High Growth Opportunities | Emerging Trends | Industry Review | Global Forecast

This Medical Gloves Market research report makes available state-of-the-art information about the entire market along with the holistic view of the market. This global market research report displays a complete overview of the market, including myriad of aspects such as product definition, segmentation based on various parameters, and the existing vendor landscape. The report describes estimations about key players and brands in the market with respect to their actions such as developments, product launches, acquisitions, merges, joint ventures and competitive research. Medical Gloves Market report puts forth precise and accurate market research information that takes business into the right direction.

Market Analysis: Global Medical Gloves Market

Global medical gloves market is registering a substantial CAGR of 8.5% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the rising in number of pandemic diseases and increasing awareness among consumers. Higher prices of raw material are affecting the growth of this market.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global medical gloves market are Semperit AG Holding, Supermax Corporation Berhad., ANSELL LTD., Medline Industries, Inc., YTY Group., Cardinal Health, Medicom, Arista Networks, Inc., Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd, asiaEP.com, Rubbercare Protection Products Blue Sail, JIANGSU JAYSUN GLOVE CO.,LTD, Shandong Yuyuan Group, Zhanjiang Jiali Glove Products Co.,Ltd., ANSELL LTD., McKesson Corporation, Dynarex Corporation, Top Glove Corporation Bhd and among others.

Market Definition: Global Medical Gloves Market

Medical gloves are disposable gloves worn by surgeons during medical examinations and procedures. Different polymers like nitrile rubber, latex, neoprene and polyvinyl chloride are used make medical gloves. Gloves are powdered or unpowered with cornstarch to lubricate the gloves.

Market Drivers

Increasing awareness about safety and hygiene among the customers is driving the growth of the market

Rising incidences of various acute and chronic diseases are driving the market growth

Increasing numbers of hospital is also contributing to the growth of the market

Market Restraints

High prices of raw material are affecting the growth of the market

Toxic reactions are being caused by the gloves which is hampering the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global Medical Gloves Market

By Product Type

Examination

Surgical

Chemotherapy

By Form Type

Powdered Form

Powdered-free

By Raw Material Type

Latex

Nitrile Rubber

Vinyl Rubber

Polyisoprene

Others

By Usage Type

Disposable

Reusable

By Distribution Channel

Direct Selling

Medical Store

Online

Others

By End-User

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Diagnostic Centers

Rehabilitation Centers

Others

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2018, Health and Hygiene UK launches world’s first antimicrobial latex examination gloves and antimicrobial disposable healthcare which is made with d2p anti-microbial technology from symphony environmental. This launch is an important milestone for both the companies to introduce more products in future

In November 2017, Owens & Minor signs agreement to purchase Halyard Health’s S&IP business. S&IP’s infection prevention offers medical gloves protective apparel, surgical drapes and gowns which are highly regarded in the industry. This agreement will help in increasing scale and profit across Owens and Minor’s global business and also enhance the company product portfolio

Competitive Analysis

Global medical gloves market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of medical gloves market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Research Methodology: Global Medical Gloves Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Primary Respondents

Demand Side: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.

Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

